Chief Adviser for stronger Dhaka-Islamabad ties

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today emphasised strengthening relations with Pakistan to boost mutual cooperation and explore trade and business potentials.

The Chief Adviser made the emphasis when Pakistani foreign secretary Amna Baloch met him at the State Guest Jamuna here.

"There are certain hurdles. We have to find ways to overcome those and move forward," he told Baloch, the first Pakistani foreign secretary to visit Bangladesh in 15 years.

Acknowledging past issues, Baloch said Bangladesh and Pakistan must find ways to "harness the potential between the two countries."

"We have a huge intramarket potential on our own rights, and we should use it," Baloch said. "We can't miss the bus every time."