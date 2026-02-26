Government reconstitutes upazila law and order committees

The Home Ministry today, Thursday reconstituted the Upazila Law and Order Committee across the country with expanded mandate of adopting steps required maintain stability within their purviews alongside assessing crime trends and reviewing law and order situation.

The ministry’s political branch-2 issued the order saying the committees headed Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs) or administrative chiefs of the sub-districts were required to meet at least once every month and might convene additional meetings when necessary.