Government reconstitutes upazila law and order committees
The Home Ministry today, Thursday reconstituted the Upazila Law and Order Committee across the country with expanded mandate of adopting steps required maintain stability within their purviews alongside assessing crime trends and reviewing law and order situation.
The ministry’s political branch-2 issued the order saying the committees headed Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs) or administrative chiefs of the sub-districts were required to meet at least once every month and might convene additional meetings when necessary.
The order empowered the committee of taking effective steps to prevent serious crimes such as murder, rape, robbery, kidnapping, acid violence, harassment of women, juvenile gang activities, human trafficking, and drug trafficking and abuse.
The Officer-in-Charge of the concerned police station must attend meetings with relevant data and information.
It said the UNOs may co-opt up to five additional government officials or department heads as members with prior approval from the District Magistrate, if deemed necessary.
The committee will also work to raise public awareness, encourage community participation in crime prevention initiatives, and recommend necessary measures to District Law and Order Committee for improving security conditions.
The order revised the committee structure making UNOs as the president and parliament members as the chief adviser.
The Upazila Parishad Chairman or Administrator and Vice Chairmen (if any) will serve as advisers.
The committee comprises key administrative, law enforcement, and sectoral officials, including the assistant commissioner (land), upazila health and family planning officer, agriculture officer, livestock officer, fisheries officer, local police station chiefs (OCs), primary and secondary education officers, social services officer, ansar and vdp officer, women affairs officer, and mayor or administrator of upazila level municipalities.
The order said in areas adjacent to the southern coastlines a representative from the Coast Guard will also serve as a member.
Additionally, principals of government and private colleges, madrasah heads, head teachers of secondary schools, all Union Parishad chairmen, a nominated freedom fighter representative, President of the Upazila Press Club, five distinguished local citizens (including at least one woman), and the President of the upazila Anti-Corruption Committee will be included as members.