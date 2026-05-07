BGB on high alert at Benapole, Chapainawabganj borders over possible push-ins
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has intensified security and surveillance along Benapole border in Jashore amid concerns over possible push-ins following the situation surrounding the West Bengal Legislative Assembly election in India.
Since Thursday morning, strict security measures have been enforced across nearly 102 kilometers of border areas under the jurisdiction of Jessore-49 BGB and Khulna-21 BGB.
Commanding Officer of Jessore-49 BGB Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Golam Mohammad Saiful Alam Khan, said the force remains on high alert to prevent all forms of intrusion and cross-border crimes.
Additional BGB members have been deployed at several border points in Benapole including Raghunathpur, Shikarpur, Sadipur, Ghiba, Putkhali, Goga, Daulatpur and Rudrapur.
Patrol and round-the-clock monitoring have also been intensified in those areas.
Authorities have also warned people against unnecessary movement near border areas, particularly at night.
“Strict surveillance is being maintained along the border to ensure that no intruders can enter Bangladesh from India. Additional patrol measures have also been strengthened,” said Colonel Golam Mohammad.
Sources said security was tightened considering the situation in West Bengal following the elections.
Besides, UNB Chapainawabganj correspondent reports: BGB has been placed on high alert along the 140-kilometre border in Chapainawabganj .
Commanding Officer of 53 BGB Battalion Lt Col Kazi Mustafizur Rahman said BGB is maintaining strict vigilance to ensure that India’s Border Security Force (BSF) could not push anyone into Bangladesh illegally.
He said border patrols and intelligence activities have been intensified while local residents have been asked to remain alert.
Movement along the zero line has been restricted except for emergency purposes, he added
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed on Wednesday said Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has been instructed to remain vigilant along borders to prevent any possible push-ins from India following the BJP’s victory in the West Bengal Assembly polls.
He made the remarks while talking to reporters after the third session on the fourth and final day of the Deputy Commissioners’ Conference at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital.
Replying to a question on whether push-ins of Muslims into Bangladesh might increase following the BJP’s win in West Bengal, the minister said the government has already taken precautionary measures.
“We have instructed the BGB to stay alert along borders. Although we do not see such a possibility, we have taken precautions in advance so that we can address the situation if it arises,” he said.