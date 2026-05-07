BGB on high alert at Benapole, Chapainawabganj borders over possible push-ins

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has intensified security and surveillance along Benapole border in Jashore amid concerns over possible push-ins following the situation surrounding the West Bengal Legislative Assembly election in India.

Since Thursday morning, strict security measures have been enforced across nearly 102 kilometers of border areas under the jurisdiction of Jessore-49 BGB and Khulna-21 BGB.

Commanding Officer of Jessore-49 BGB Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Golam Mohammad Saiful Alam Khan, said the force remains on high alert to prevent all forms of intrusion and cross-border crimes.