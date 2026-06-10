Bangladesh and India present their stance on border ‘push-ins’

Bangladesh and India once again took different positions on the ongoing ‘push-in’ attempts by India at the director general-level talks, between the border forces of the two countries in New Delhi. While Bangladesh termed such attempts illegal, inhumane and a violation of international law, India maintained that it is repatriating illegal foreigners according to its domestic laws and established procedures.

The main discussions took place on Tuesday, the second day of the 57th BGB-BSF Director General-level conference. Alongside the push-in issue, the meeting prioritised taking effective measures to stop the killing, injuring and torture of unarmed Bangladeshi citizens at the border. Both sides presented their respective positions on various border-related issues.

BGB Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui presented Bangladesh’s stance in a written statement during the four-day conference. BSF Director General Praveen Kumar explained India’s position in his remarks.