Chhatra League pushed out, ‘complete shutdown’ announced

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement had scheduled a gayebana janaza and a coffin procession on 17 July to honour those martyred on 16 July. The event was set to take place in front of the Raju Memorial Sculpture on the Dhaka University campus.

Shortly before the scheduled time, a few student activists, including Akhter Hossen (now member secretary of the National Citizen Party), arrived at the spot.

There, a heated argument broke out between them and members of the law enforcement agencies. Police arrested Akhter Hossen. As newspersons present there tried to speak to the police members, the law enforcement agency had thrown two sound grenades at them.

Due to the police obstruction, students organised the gayebana janaza in front of the Vice-Chancellor’s residence instead of at the Raju Memorial Sculpture.

After the prayer, around 4:15 pm, a coffin procession was brought out from the campus. Police fired several rounds of sound grenades and tear gas shells. Clashes between the police and students continued for more than two hours near the VC’s residence and the university’s Mol Chattar area.