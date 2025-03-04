EU assures of imposing political, economic pressure on Myanmar to resolve Rohingya crisis
The visiting EU Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib Monday assured of imposing political and economic pressure on Myanmar to resolve the Rohingya crisis.
She also declared that the EU will provide 68 million Euro this year for the Rohingyas and Bangladeshi host community in Cox’s Bazar.
Lahbib made the pledges when she met the Foreign Affairs Adviser Md. Touhid Hossain in the afternoon at the foreign ministry, a ministry’s statement said.
During the meeting, the EU Commissioner shared her first-hand experience of visiting Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar on Sunday and lauded the generosity of Bangladesh in hosting the forcibly displaced Rohingyas.
She appreciated the Bangladesh initiative in organising the High-level Conference on Rohingyas, to be held in New York in October 2025.
Apart from the Rohingya issue, the Commissioner expressed strong support of the EU to the Interim Government of Bangladesh and its reform initiatives.
“It’s a pivotal moment in the history of Bangladesh which needs new partnership, new cooperation,” said the foreign ministry’s release quoting the EU Commissioner.
Foreign Adviser said that the relation of Bangladesh with the EU is intense.
He thanked the Commissioner for her visit to Bangladesh and expressed deep concern over the current political landscape in Myanmar and its subsequent implications on the Rohingya crisis and regional security.
While emphasising that the ultimate solution lies in the return of the Rohingyas to Myanmar, the Adviser called for actions by the international community in realising this.
Sharing experiences of unusual natural catastrophes both in Europe and Bangladesh, both sides acknowledged the need for intensifying collaboration in disaster management and preparedness in a sustainable manner through sharing expertise and information.
Appreciating the EU support and highlighting Bangladesh’s expertise in disaster management, the Foreign Adviser requested for continued technical and financial assistance from the EU for further improvement.
Earlier, Commissioner Lahbib called on the Chief Adviser.
She was scheduled to depart Dhaka Monday night.