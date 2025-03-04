EU assures of imposing political, economic pressure on Myanmar to resolve Rohingya crisis

During the meeting, the EU Commissioner shared her first-hand experience of visiting Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar on Sunday and lauded the generosity of Bangladesh in hosting the forcibly displaced Rohingyas.

She appreciated the Bangladesh initiative in organising the High-level Conference on Rohingyas, to be held in New York in October 2025.

Apart from the Rohingya issue, the Commissioner expressed strong support of the EU to the Interim Government of Bangladesh and its reform initiatives.

“It’s a pivotal moment in the history of Bangladesh which needs new partnership, new cooperation,” said the foreign ministry’s release quoting the EU Commissioner.

Foreign Adviser said that the relation of Bangladesh with the EU is intense.

He thanked the Commissioner for her visit to Bangladesh and expressed deep concern over the current political landscape in Myanmar and its subsequent implications on the Rohingya crisis and regional security.