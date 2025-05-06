Reform Commission recommends allocating 15pc of national budget to health sector

The Health Sector Reform Commission has called for greater investment in health to build a people-oriented, accessible, and universal healthcare system. It has recommended recognising primary healthcare as a legal right in the constitution and ensuring free treatment for low-income people.

The commission submitted its report to the interim government's Chief Advisor, Professor Muhammad Yunus, on Monday morning. According to the report, Bangladesh has yet to overcome major obstacles in building a fair, humane, and sustainable health system.

Corruption, limited capacity, weak management, and poor-quality medical education pose serious threats to the sector’s future. The country’s healthcare system is facing an increasingly complex reality.

The government has consistently under-allocated funds for key sectors like health. Experts have long urged for increased investment. Over the past decade, the health sector has received an average of only 5 per cent of the national budget, and its share of GDP has never exceeded 2 per cent. The commission recommends that health receive at least 5 per cent of GDP and 15 per cent of the national budget.