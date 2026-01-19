Rumeen Farhana served show-cause notice, order to appear in person by returning officer

Rumeen Farhana, an independent candidate for the Brahmanbaria-2 (Sarail–Ashuganj and parts of Bijoynagar) constituency, has been served a show-cause notice by the returning officer, directing her to appear at the office of the returning officer and district administration.

The order was issued on Sunday night by the returning officer and district administrator, Sharmin Akter Jahan.

The notice was issued following allegations that Rumeen Farhana violated the electoral code of conduct and threatened an executive magistrate through arrogant and discourteous behaviour. She has been asked to appear in person at 11:00am on 22 January before the returning officer and district administrator to explain the incident.