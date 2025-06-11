Coronavirus testing resumes in hospitals

In response to a recent rise in COVID-19 infections, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has decided to resume coronavirus testing at hospitals, though initially on a limited scale.

Professor Halimur Rashid, line director of the Communicable Disease Control (CDC) unit at the DGHS, confirmed the development to Prothom Alo on Wednesday.

He stated that testing will begin at medical colleges and district hospitals equipped with RT-PCR laboratories.