Five DU assistant proctors resign after university administration’s request

Five assistant proctors at the University of Dhaka (DU) have submitted resignation letters. All of them were appointed to the posts after the July mass uprising, during the tenure of the interim government. Allegations have emerged that the university administration has ‘requested’ them to step down.

Denying the allegation on Thursday afternoon, DU Proctor Associate Professor Md Israfil Ratan told Prothom Alo, “So far, I have received resignation letters from five people. Two of them submitted their letters yesterday, Wednesday, and the other three today, Thursday.”

The five who have resigned are Associate Professor Muhammad Rafiqul Islam of the Department of Arabic, Lecturer Atia Shanjida Shormi of the Department of Zoology, Associate Professor Muhammad Mahbub Kaisar of the Department of Sociology, Associate Professor Sharmin Kabir of the Institute of Education and Research, and Assistant Professor Jahangir Alam of the Department of Management Information Systems (MIS).