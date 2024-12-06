The word minority should not exist in Bangladesh: Farida Akhter

Fisheries and livestock adviser Farida Akhter on Thursday said there should not be any word like minority in Bangladesh as one should not differentiate among Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and Christians in Bangladesh.

"It is not our job to differentiate among Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and Christians in Bangladesh as everyone is citizen of Bangladesh," she said while addressing an event, marking the 50th anniversary of HEED Bangladesh at the Bangladesh China Friendship Conference Centre in the capital this evening.