The word minority should not exist in Bangladesh: Farida Akhter
Fisheries and livestock adviser Farida Akhter on Thursday said there should not be any word like minority in Bangladesh as one should not differentiate among Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and Christians in Bangladesh.
"It is not our job to differentiate among Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and Christians in Bangladesh as everyone is citizen of Bangladesh," she said while addressing an event, marking the 50th anniversary of HEED Bangladesh at the Bangladesh China Friendship Conference Centre in the capital this evening.
The adviser said HEED Bangladesh is completing its 50 years at a time when a new Bangladesh has been born as a result of the movement of students-workers-masses.
The children whom HEED Bangladesh is educating will be the ones who will keep HEED Bangladesh alive for a hundred years in the future, she said.
Earlier, the Fisheries and Livestock Adviser inaugurated the 50th anniversary of HEED Bangladesh by releasing pigeons and balloons and later she cut a cake.