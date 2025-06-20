Rohingya crisis posing new security risks, Touhid says in UN

Hossain pointed out that for over eight years, Bangladesh has been hosting 1.2 million Rohingya people who fled from their own country Myanmar due to persecution by the military regime.

Saying that protracted crises often emerge from systemic marginalization, the adviser called for renewed international attention and action to ensure Rohingya's return with safety and rights.

"This is not only a matter of justice, but also vital for preventing a root cause of a potential instability in our region," he said.

Hossain said that the world today is marked by the interconnected challenges of poverty, underdevelopment, and conflict.

"If we are to preserve international peace and security, addressing these challenges is not optional - it is essential," he said.

The adviser said that Bangladesh has long viewed its youth as powerful agents of positive change.