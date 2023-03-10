Bangladesh

US state secretary vowed continued support for Bangladesh: Momen

Prothom Alo English Desk
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul MomenFile photo

US secretary of state Antony Blinken assured that the US would continue to stand by Bangladesh in its development endeavours during his talks with Bangladesh’s foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on the sidelines of the recent G-20 foreign ministers meet held in New Delhi.

Momen on Friday recalled his conversation with his US counterpart and quoted Blinken saying, “We (the US) will stand by you (Bangladesh),” reports news agency BSS.

The foreign minister described his meeting with Blinken as “very constructive” adding that they discussed various critical bilateral issues as, “We have developed a very good rapport with the US”.

Momen said the US secretary of state told him that Washington would like to engage more in Bangladesh’s various development endeavours.

Momen said he explained his US counterpart that Bangladesh had formulated the Digital Security Act (DSA) to stop communal conflict and confront hate crime.

Replying to a question regarding the US sanction on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), the foreign minister said the issue did not come up during his conversation with Blinken.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment