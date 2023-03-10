US state secretary vowed continued support for Bangladesh: Momen

The foreign minister described his meeting with Blinken as “very constructive” adding that they discussed various critical bilateral issues as, “We have developed a very good rapport with the US”.
Momen said the US secretary of state told him that Washington would like to engage more in Bangladesh’s various development endeavours.
Momen said he explained his US counterpart that Bangladesh had formulated the Digital Security Act (DSA) to stop communal conflict and confront hate crime.
Replying to a question regarding the US sanction on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), the foreign minister said the issue did not come up during his conversation with Blinken.