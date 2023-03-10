US state secretary vowed continued support for Bangladesh: Momen

US secretary of state Antony Blinken assured that the US would continue to stand by Bangladesh in its development endeavours during his talks with Bangladesh’s foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on the sidelines of the recent G-20 foreign ministers meet held in New Delhi.

Momen on Friday recalled his conversation with his US counterpart and quoted Blinken saying, “We (the US) will stand by you (Bangladesh),” reports news agency BSS.