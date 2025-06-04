Enforced disappearances
RAB intelligence wing was ‘main culprit’: Press Secretary
The intelligence wing of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) was mostly involved in the enforced disappearances that took place during the tenure of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, according to findings from the Commission on Enforced Disappearances.
Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam shared this information today, Wednesday.
“The main culprit, the killer force behind the disappearances, is RAB’s intelligence wing. They were mostly involved in these acts,” the Press Secretary said.
Shafiqul Alam made these remarks at a press conference held today, Wednesday at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.
He said that the Commission on Enforced Disappearances submitted its second interim report to the Chief Adviser today.
On receiving the report, the Chief Adviser asked the commission for urgent recommendations on what actions should be taken regarding the disappearances.
Shafiqul Alam quoted the chief adviser saying upon hearing about the horror of the disappearances, he proposed establishing a “Horror Museum".
"The chief adviser said the museum would be housed in the Bangabhaban Museum. Additionally, a website is being developed to inform the public about the cases of enforced disappearance," the press secretary added.
At the press conference, Shafiqul Alam stated that the commission’s report revealed that members of law enforcement agencies involved in the disappearances were often motivated by promises of government rewards, medals, or favourable postings.
However, he also noted that some individuals declined to participate in such activities. This information was obtained from two letters found at Bangabhaban, Shafiqul Alam added.
The press secretary further mentioned that the commission has so far received around 1,850 complaints related to enforced disappearances. As of Tuesday, complainants in 1,350 of those cases have provided full testimony to the commission.
'Action against those who publish misleading reports'
Meanwhile, Deputy Press Secretary Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad Majumdar dismissed as false, baseless, and misleading reports published in some media outlets today claiming that the recognition of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and four other national leaders as freedom fighters was being revoked.
He said the interim government strongly upholds press freedom and welcomes criticism.
However, he warned that no one has a license to spread false information. The government will take legal action against those who publish misleading reports.
Shafiqul Alam said that Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur and Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Chairman Mohammad Abdul Momen will accompany the Chief Adviser on his upcoming visit to the United Kingdom.