RAB intelligence wing was ‘main culprit’: Press Secretary

He said that the Commission on Enforced Disappearances submitted its second interim report to the Chief Adviser today.

On receiving the report, the Chief Adviser asked the commission for urgent recommendations on what actions should be taken regarding the disappearances.

Shafiqul Alam quoted the chief adviser saying upon hearing about the horror of the disappearances, he proposed establishing a “Horror Museum".

"The chief adviser said the museum would be housed in the Bangabhaban Museum. Additionally, a website is being developed to inform the public about the cases of enforced disappearance," the press secretary added.

At the press conference, Shafiqul Alam stated that the commission’s report revealed that members of law enforcement agencies involved in the disappearances were often motivated by promises of government rewards, medals, or favourable postings.

However, he also noted that some individuals declined to participate in such activities. This information was obtained from two letters found at Bangabhaban, Shafiqul Alam added.