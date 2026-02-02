Nearly 195,000 expatriate postal ballots reach Bangladesh

A total of 194,914 postal ballots from expatriates have reached Bangladesh ahead of the upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Election and Referendum, according to official sources.

Salim Ahmad Khan, team leader of the OCV-SDI Project on Expatriate Voter Registration, told BSS today, Monday, that 766,862 ballots have already been dispatched to expatriates registered through the "Postal Vote BD" app.

Of these, 522,315 voters abroad have received their ballots, while 464,225 have completed voting, he said, adding that so far, 418,962 ballots have been deposited in post offices or mailboxes in respective countries.