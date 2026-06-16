Seminar on UNESCO's 'Memory of the World' programme held in Dhaka

Distinguished discussants included Professor Md Ziaur Rahman, of the Department of Music, University of Dhaka, and Md Shariful Islam (popularly known as Simon Zakaria), deputy director, research division, Bangla Academy.

The seminar brought together cultural activists, independent researchers, heritage activists, and representatives from key national institutions, including the Bangla Academy, National Library, National Museum, Film Archive, Department of Archaeology, Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television, Nazrul Institute, and the UNESCO Dhaka Office.

In his keynote paper, Professor Kazi Md Mostafizur Rahman divided his presentation into four critical thematic areas: 1.The global context of the Memory of the World and documentary heritage; 2. Identification and preservation of Bangladesh's documentary heritage: potential and repositories; 3. UNESCO criteria and evaluation methodologies; and, 4.Challenges and strategic action plans.

Based on UNESCO guidelines and his personal expertise, he put forward several specific proposals for safeguarding heritage.