Bangladesh wants to buy Chinese fighter jets that 'shot down' Rafale: What makes them special?
China uses the J-10C for its air force, a versatile fighter jet with its export version known as the J-10CE.
After about a year and a half of discussions with China at various levels, the government is moving forward with the process of purchasing the J-10CE fighter jets for the Bangladesh Air Force.
Recently, a draft agreement for the procurement of this Chinese-made fighter jet has been finalised.
Yesterday, Prime Minister's Adviser on Information and Broadcasting, Zahed Ur Rahman, disclosed this information at a regular press conference at the secretariat.
He stated that as part of the modernisation of the Bangladesh Air Force, the process of purchasing various models of fourth-generation MRCA (Multiple Role Combat Aircraft), fighter aircraft, attack helicopters, VIP helicopters, and UAV systems is ongoing. If funds are allocated in this fiscal year, these activities will be implemented; otherwise, it will be carried over to the next budget.
China uses the J-10C for its air force, and the export version of this versatile fighter jet is called the J-10CE. The global discussion about this fighter jet emerged in May last year during the short-lived India-Pakistan conflict, where Pakistan claimed to have destroyed multiple Indian Dassault Rafale fighters using the J-10CE.
We hope our government will take all measures to ensure the defence of the people.
In March of last year, during a bilateral meeting in Beijing, the then Interim Government's Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus expressed interest in purchasing the versatile fighter jet J-10CE to Chinese President Xi Jinping. The meeting took place on 28 March 2025, at Beijing's Great Hall of the People.
During the visit, the press wing of the then Chief Adviser stated that various issues were discussed in the meeting between the two leaders, including China's assistance in the Teesta River project, the purchase of multiple role combat aircraft, and the multidimensional connectivity between China's Kunming and the ports of Bangladesh.
According to diplomatic sources in Dhaka, just days before Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's visit to Beijing in June, a Chinese delegation came to Bangladesh to discuss the procurement of the J-10CE. The Chinese delegation held fruitful discussions with relevant government officials in Dhaka.
Diplomats and strategic analysts believe that the technical capabilities of China's recently built fourth-generation fighter jet J-10C have been proven.
This cost-effective fighter jet has shown success compared to Europe's modern fighter jets. However, when purchasing the J-10CE, it is important to consider the geopolitical equations between China and several Western countries, including the United States.
Draft agreement prepared
In a regular press conference organised to highlight the government's current activities on Tuesday, the Prime Minister's Adviser on Information and Broadcasting, Zahed Ur Rahman, said that a draft agreement for the procurement of MRCA (J-10CE) and attack helicopters has been prepared through the relevant committee.
The adviser to the Prime Minister mentioned, "Recently, there has been a real experience in a combat situation. When India and Pakistan were at war, India's Rafale was downed by the Chinese J-10C. This information is now established. Therefore, a Chinese-made multirole fighter, now referred to as one of the most modern fighters of the 4.5 generation like Rafale, performed very well in the combat situation. So, Bangladesh has focused on this and it is hoped that we are moving well in this direction."
Zahed Ur Rahman further stated, "It's good to put on record that Chinese fighters are relatively low-priced compared to similar quality Rafales or Eurofighter Typhoons, the European variants. Hopefully, our government will take all measures to ensure the defence of the people."
In the written statement, it was also mentioned that the committee regarding MRCA (J-10CE) and attack helicopters has prepared a draft agreement through a ''negotiation meeting.'' It has been sent to the Armed Forces Division and other ministries for approval.
Features of the J-10C
According to information on the defence and analysis-based website The War Zone, China's J-10C, known as the ''Vigorous Dragon,'' is a fourth-generation multirole combat aircraft or MRCA. This supersonic fighter jet is capable of engaging in air combat, attacking ground and sea targets, conducting surveillance, and disrupting enemy radar and communication systems. It has the capability to attack targets up to 200 kilometers away. The J-10C can also conduct operations in coordination with other fighter jets and drones.
Defence-related analysis indicates that besides being relatively affordable, the operational and maintenance costs of the J-10C may also be lower compared to Western equivalent fighter jets.
When asked, Major General (Retd) ANM Muniruzzaman, President of the Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS), told Prothom Alo that China's J-10C has proven its technical capabilities and is cost-effective. Additionally, Bangladesh has been using Chinese-made military equipment for a long time, so its purchase is a continuation of that. This procurement will enhance Bangladesh's defence capabilities significantly.
However, it is prudent to take into account the geopolitical aspect, especially since Bangladesh has signed a bilateral trade agreement (Agreement on Reciprocal Trade) with the United States, he said adding it is crucial to ensure that this procurement does not obstruct the path of the trade agreement.