Bangladesh wants to buy Chinese fighter jets that 'shot down' Rafale: What makes them special?

After about a year and a half of discussions with China at various levels, the government is moving forward with the process of purchasing the J-10CE fighter jets for the Bangladesh Air Force.

Recently, a draft agreement for the procurement of this Chinese-made fighter jet has been finalised.

Yesterday, Prime Minister's Adviser on Information and Broadcasting, Zahed Ur Rahman, disclosed this information at a regular press conference at the secretariat.

He stated that as part of the modernisation of the Bangladesh Air Force, the process of purchasing various models of fourth-generation MRCA (Multiple Role Combat Aircraft), fighter aircraft, attack helicopters, VIP helicopters, and UAV systems is ongoing. If funds are allocated in this fiscal year, these activities will be implemented; otherwise, it will be carried over to the next budget.