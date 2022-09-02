Let youths’ voice be included in state governance

Youth has to practice their civil rights by being involved in the state’s governance by exercising their suffrage. A part of the youth is immersed in extremism, drug addiction and depression, and has to be brought back into the mainstream. Youths have to be vocal in protesting corruption and practising equal rights.

This was voiced at a daylong youth conference titled ‘Youth community in Bangladesh and SDG: thinking of the future standing in the present’ organised by Citizen’s Platform for SDG at capital’s Krishibid Institution on Thursday. UNDP and United Nations Poverty-Environment Action supported the event held in the participation of students from different universities in the country.

Speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural session, planning minister MA Mannan said the word 'citizen' seems to be limited to those living in cities only. There is a society beyond this as well. That group of people, too, has rights and privileges entitled to them, which have to be acknowledged.