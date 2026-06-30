International Crimes Tribunal
Verdict due today in case against Inu over alleged order to kill six in Kushtia
The International Crimes Tribunal is set to deliver its verdict today, Tuesday, in the crimes against humanity case against Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) President Hasanul Haq Inu over alleged atrocities committed during the July mass uprising.
Inu, the sole accused in the case, faces eight charges. One of the principal allegations is that he ordered the killing of six protesters in Kushtia and incited attacks on demonstrators during the uprising.
The verdict will be delivered by International Crimes Tribunal-2, headed by Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury. The tribunal’s other members are Judge Md Manjurul Bashid and Judge Nur Mohammad Shahriar Kabir.
The verdict will be broadcast live on Bangladesh Television (BTV). It will be the sixth judgment delivered in cases involving crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.
The prosecution said on Monday that the investigation into the case began on 25 March, 2025, and the investigation report was submitted on 11 September of the same year. Formal charges were filed before the tribunal on 25 September. Following hearings by both sides, the tribunal framed charges on 2 November.
The trial formally began on 30 November with opening statements, while the first prosecution witness testified on 1 December. The prosecution produced 10 witnesses, while the defence presented two witnesses. Closing arguments began on 13 April this year and concluded on 13 May. The case had since been awaiting judgment, and on 22 June the tribunal fixed Tuesday for delivering the verdict.
Eight charges
The first charge alleges that, in an interview with an Indian media outlet on 18 July, 2024, Inu described the July protesters as members of Jamaat, terrorists and communal elements. He is also accused of inciting, encouraging and assisting the use of force against the protesters, including allegedly ordering killings.
The second charge states that Inu attended a meeting of the 14-party alliance chaired by then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban on 19 July, 2024, where a “shoot-at-sight” policy was allegedly adopted to suppress the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. He is accused of directing, instigating, provoking and facilitating the adoption and implementation of that decision.
The third charge alleges that he instructed the superintendent of police in Kushtia by telephone to identify protesters from photographs and arrange for their arrest and torture.
The fourth charge accuses him of supporting the use of lethal weapons against protesters and planning aerial bombings using helicopters and a student force to suppress the movement.
The fifth charge alleges that he made inflammatory public statements and implicitly endorsed the killings and other acts of repression carried out by the government.
The sixth charge accuses him of participating in the 14-party alliance meeting that decided to ban Jamaat-e-Islami.
The seventh charge alleges that he conspired through telephone conversations with Sheikh Hasina.
The eighth charge alleges that on 5 August, 2024, he ordered the killing of six protesters in Kushtia town — Yusuf Sheikh, Osama, Suruj Ali, Ashraful Islam, Bablu Foraji and Abdullah Al Mustakin. He is also accused of ordering the killing of 1,400 people and the injuring of more than 25,000 protesters across the country.