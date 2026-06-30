Verdict due today in case against Inu over alleged order to kill six in Kushtia

The International Crimes Tribunal is set to deliver its verdict today, Tuesday, in the crimes against humanity case against Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) President Hasanul Haq Inu over alleged atrocities committed during the July mass uprising.

Inu, the sole accused in the case, faces eight charges. One of the principal allegations is that he ordered the killing of six protesters in Kushtia and incited attacks on demonstrators during the uprising.

The verdict will be delivered by International Crimes Tribunal-2, headed by Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury. The tribunal’s other members are Judge Md Manjurul Bashid and Judge Nur Mohammad Shahriar Kabir.

The verdict will be broadcast live on Bangladesh Television (BTV). It will be the sixth judgment delivered in cases involving crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.