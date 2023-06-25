Stay order on probing BFF irregularities over FIFA funding

The High Court (HC) directed the authorities concerned to investigate the allegations of irregularities brought against Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) and its officials, including its president Kazi Salahuddin, over the Bangladesh government funding.

However, the chamber court of the Appellate Division stayed the HC order, ordering a probe into the misappropriation of FIFA funding to BFF till 9 July.

The chamber judge Md Abu Jafar Siddique on Sunday passed the order and set 9 July for the hearing on the petition, filed by BFF senior vice president Abdus Salam Murshidi, at the regular bench of the Appellate Division.