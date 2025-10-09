Eyeglasses, cataract surgery can unlock the ability to learn, earn, and prosper

This World Sight Day, 9 October, international development organisation Sightsavers is calling for further action to reduce the global burden of avoidable vision impairment, including uncorrected refractive errors and cataracts, reports a press release sent by them.

Vision and eye care are often a ‘missing’ topic in health and development priorities, but at least one billion people worldwide, that’s one in eight of us, have an untreated or preventable vision impairment. It is a crucial element of achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Eye health interventions, including cataract surgery and glasses, are cost-effective, with an estimated return on investment in low to middle-income countries of USD 28 for every dollar invested.

Yet, the right to sight is not universal. More than 85 per cent of people with vision impairment live in low and middle-income countries. Shockingly, nearly half of the people with refractive error in Southeast Asia do not have the glasses they need. Women also account for more than half of blindness and visual impairment across the world.