World Sight Day: Importance of eyecare at workplace

Misha Mahjabeen

VisionSpring has been serving the population all over Bangladesh for last 17 years through its “Reading Glasses for Improved Livelihood” program. In 2018, we launched “Clear Vision Workplace (CVW)” program. It facilitates eye screening at factories and offices and provides eyeglasses at reasonable prices. In last 5 years, this program has screened more than 500,000 workers in Bangladesh, India and Vietnam. Of this, almost 300,000 belong to the readymade garments sector of Bangladesh. The partners of this success are the progressive businessmen of Bangladesh, some development organizations and international brands.

This year’s theme of World Sight Day is “Love your eyes at work”. The objective of this theme is to create awareness about the need of taking care of eyes at workplaces and encourage employers to facilitate eye screening for the employees.

Every workplace has numerous problems to be solved with limited resources. Hence the resources need to used to solve issues that will lead to more sustainable solution. Problems like vision correction not only improves workers’ quality of life, but also increases workplace productivity.

In 2018, world famous health journal Lancet published a Random Control Trial report to measure the impact of eyewear in some tea gardens of Assam where Visionspring has conducted vision screening. The result showed that the workers who had received eyeglasses had a productivity increase of 22 per cent and the ones aged 50+ had a productivity increase of 32 per cent. Later in another small scale study in the readymade garment factories showed that there was an 81 per cent reduction in defects, 88 per cent reported ease in threading a needle or sewing.

Every year the amount of financial losses globally accrues between 320-515 billion dollar due to vision related problems. However every dollar invested in correcting vision problems can give 10-50 dollar equivalent financial return. By working on vision correction, we can touch at least 5 SDGs.

More than 30 per cent of the workers screened under VisionSpring’s CVW program had to receive glasses, this number is increasing day by day. So no more neglecting of vision problems. Its time to ensure better access to eye care for employees so that they can be more productive to fast track the wheel of economy. No one can solve it alone. Government, private sector, social organizations, development organizations like WHO, ILO need to work together to tackle this problem. We also need to reduce the 78 per cent import duty for eyeglasses and its raw materials to create more access.

Universal coverage to eyecare should be the commitment of our healthcare system.