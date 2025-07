7 / 9

Devotees of the Hindu faith take a holy bath in the Kumar River at the Goalachamat immersion ghat in Faridpur city. From there, they collect Ganga water and walk barefoot to different temples in the city to offer it to the idol of Lord Bholanath. During the event, married women apply vermilion to each other in remembrance. The picture was taken from Goalachamat Immersion Ghat, Faridpur on 28 July. Alimuzzaman