Due to mechanical issues, a goods truck heading from Chattogram to Chandpur was moving slowly along the side of the highway. It was hit from behind by a speeding container lorry, causing the truck to veer onto the road divider. The truck driver and his assistant were unharmed, but the lorry driver, Mohammad Ali, was seriously injured. The picture was taken from Dhaka–Chattogram Highway at Sonapahar of Mirsaraiin Chattogram on 27 July. Iqbal Hossain