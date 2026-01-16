Bangladeshi women, girls, minorities face rising violence: HRW report

On 12 February, Bangladesh is scheduled to hold its first general elections since the country’s August 2024 ‘Monsoon revolution’. But ahead of the elections, attacks on women, girls, and religious minorities are on the rise, exposing the interim government’s failure to protect fundamental human rights.

This was stated in a report published by the international human rights organisation Human Rights Watch (HRW).

The report was published on the website of the New York–based organisation on 14 January and was written by Subhajit Saha, senior coordinator of HRW’s Women’s Rights Division.