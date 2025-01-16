BNP, Jamaat, other parties join all-party meeting on July proclamation
Leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami, and other political parties have reached the Foreign Service Academy in the capital, to join an all-party meeting on the proclamation of July revolution.
Chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus has also reached the academy at 4:17 pm, with advisers Mahfuj Alam, Asif Mahmud, and chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam arriving there earlier. The interim government convened the meeting to reach a consensus on the proclamation.
Mia Golam Parwar, secretary general of Jamaat, and Hamidur Rahman Azad, its assistant secretary general, entered the academy at 3:24 pm, followed by Gazi Ataur Rahman and Ashraful Alam of Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Zonayed Saki of Ganosamhati Andolan, Masud Rana of Bam Ganatantrik Jote (left democratic alliance), and Nurul Haque of Gono Odhikar Parishad.
Adviser Mahfuj Alam arrived at the academy at 3:45 pm, while BNP standing committee member Salah Uddin Ahmed went there at 4:50 pm. The media personnel approached the BNP leader for a comment, but he declined.
Later, leaders from some other parties, including Hasnat Qayum of the State Reform Movement, Asaduzzaman Fuad of the Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party), and Shahiduddin Mahmud Swapan, general secretary of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), arrived at the academy.
Among others, Nasiruddin Patwary, convener of Jatiya Nagorik Committee; Akhter Hossain, its member secretary; Arif Sohel, member secretary of the Students Against Discrimination; and Abdul Hannan Masud, its chief organiser; joined the all-party meeting.