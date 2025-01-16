BNP, Jamaat, other parties join all-party meeting on July proclamation

Leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami, and other political parties have reached the Foreign Service Academy in the capital, to join an all-party meeting on the proclamation of July revolution.

Chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus has also reached the academy at 4:17 pm, with advisers Mahfuj Alam, Asif Mahmud, and chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam arriving there earlier. The interim government convened the meeting to reach a consensus on the proclamation.