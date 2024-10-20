Students demonstrate at Dhaka edu board office, several ‘injured’ in attacks

Results of the HSC and equivalents examinations were published on 15 October. Protesting students said the results that have been published are discriminatory. That is why they demanded the results are published again after mapping all subjects.

Earlier, a group of students including successful and unsuccessful students under the banner ‘HSC Batch 2024’ brought out a procession from the Central Shaeed Minar in the capital around 12:30 pm and arrived in front of the entrance of the office of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka.

At one stage, students stormed into the board office. Protesting students said they came under attacks inside the board and several of them were injured and they want justice.