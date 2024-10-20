Demand of anti-discriminatory HSC results
Students demonstrate at Dhaka edu board office, several ‘injured’ in attacks
A group of students demonstrated at the office of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka, on Sunday demanding anti-discriminatory results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalents examinations.
Protesting students said they came under attacks during the demonstrations, adding that several of them sustained injuries.
Results of the HSC and equivalents examinations were published on 15 October. Protesting students said the results that have been published are discriminatory. That is why they demanded the results are published again after mapping all subjects.
Earlier, a group of students including successful and unsuccessful students under the banner ‘HSC Batch 2024’ brought out a procession from the Central Shaeed Minar in the capital around 12:30 pm and arrived in front of the entrance of the office of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka.
At one stage, students stormed into the board office. Protesting students said they came under attacks inside the board and several of them were injured and they want justice.
On the other hand, board officials said several students suddenly entered the office and launched vandalism.
Members of police and army were deployed on the spot and they tried to convince the students.
The chairman of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka, Tapan Kumar Sarker told Prothom Alo that the results of these examinations have already been published at the instructions of the education ministry.
Chawkbazar police station officer-in-charge (OC) Rezaul Hossain said students took position in front of the board on allegations of discrimination in results. At one stage, protesting students entered the board premises, but officials prevented them in bid to save the documents and other equipment.
At that time several students were injured in tussle. Students were protesting, but the situation remained clam. Police would speak to the authorities once the students select their representatives, he added.