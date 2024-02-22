Environment department director dies on Wednesday, his wife on Thursday  

A director of the Department of Environment, Najmul Ahsan, and his wife Nahid Binte Alam have died in Dhaka.

The reasons behind their death could not be known.

The police said Najmul was taken to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday afternoon, but physicians found him dead.

In the following morning, his wife passed away while being treated at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).