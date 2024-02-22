Environment department director dies on Wednesday, his wife on Thursday
A director of the Department of Environment, Najmul Ahsan, and his wife Nahid Binte Alam have died in Dhaka.
The reasons behind their death could not be known.
The police said Najmul was taken to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday afternoon, but physicians found him dead.
In the following morning, his wife passed away while being treated at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).
Najmul Ahsan is from Magura Sadar upazila and used to reside with his wife at a government staff quarter in the capital’s Mirpur area.
Mizanur Rahman, sub-inspector of Mirpur Police Station, said physicians pronounced Najmul Ahsan dead when he was taken to Suhrawardy hospital on Wednesday afternoon.
Another sub-inspector of the police station, Kanchan Nahar, said Nahid Binte Alam was admitted to the BSMMU on Wednesday night. She died there at 9:30 am on Thursday, while receiving treatment.
Both the bodies have been kept at the morgue of Suhrawardy hospital. The process was underway to carry out autopsy.