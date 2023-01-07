Bangabandhu tunnel: Proposed toll from Tk 200 to Tk 1000

The proposed toll for a microbus is Tk 250 while the rate is Tk 100 for the Shah Amanat Bridge. A bus with 31 or fewer seats will have to pay Tk 300 to cross the tunnel while a bus with 32 or more seats will have to pay Tk 400. The rates are Tk 50 and Tk 155 for the bridge respectively.
The toll rate is Tk 400 for a 5-tonne truck, Tk 500 for a 5-8 tonne truck and Tk 600 for a 8-11 tonne truck. The rate is Tk 130, Tk 200 and Tk 300 respectively in the bridge.
The proposed toll rate for a trailer (4-axel) is Tk 1000 which is Tk 750 on the bridge. Tk 200 would be added for each axle over 4.