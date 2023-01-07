Bangabandhu tunnel: Proposed toll from Tk 200 to Tk 1000

The bridges division has prepared a proposed toll for the Bangabandhu Shiekh Mujibur Rahman tunnel built under the Karnaphuli river in Chattogram.

According to the proposal, vehicles will have to pay Tk 200 to Tk 1,000 based on their type.

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader has approved the proposed toll. The proposed rate is now awaiting approval at the finance ministry.

Private cars, jeeps and pickups will have to pay Tk 200 for using the tunnel while the toll rate is Tk 75 for a private car and Tk 100 for a jeep on Shah Amanat Bridge over the tunnel.