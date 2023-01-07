Bangladesh

Bangabandhu tunnel: Proposed toll from Tk 200 to Tk 1000

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangabandhu tunnel in ChattogramFile photo

The bridges division has prepared a proposed toll for the Bangabandhu Shiekh Mujibur Rahman tunnel built under the Karnaphuli river in Chattogram.

According to the proposal, vehicles will have to pay Tk 200 to Tk 1,000 based on their type.

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader has approved the proposed toll. The proposed rate is now awaiting approval at the finance ministry.

Private cars, jeeps and pickups will have to pay Tk 200 for using the tunnel while the toll rate is Tk 75 for a private car and Tk 100 for a jeep on Shah Amanat Bridge over the tunnel.

The proposed toll for a microbus is Tk 250 while the rate is Tk 100 for the Shah Amanat Bridge. A bus with 31 or fewer seats will have to pay Tk 300 to cross the tunnel while a bus with 32 or more seats will have to pay Tk 400. The rates are Tk 50 and Tk 155 for the bridge respectively.

The toll rate is Tk 400 for a 5-tonne truck, Tk 500 for a 5-8 tonne truck and Tk 600 for a 8-11 tonne truck. The rate is Tk 130, Tk 200 and Tk 300 respectively in the bridge.

The proposed toll rate for a trailer (4-axel) is Tk 1000 which is Tk 750 on the bridge. Tk 200 would be added for each axle over 4. 

