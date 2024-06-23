Editors’ Council expresses concern, protests BPSA’s statement

This was said in a statement signed by the Editors’ Council president and editor of The Daily Star, Mahfuz Anam, and general secretary and Bonik Barta editor, Dewan Hanif Mahmud Sunday.

The statement said several reports have been published in different media recently about the unusual assets of former and current high and low ranking police members of the country. The police service association has written a letter to the editors of all media outlets in the country expressing concern about this, which was later published in the form of news in various media outlets.

The letter sent by the police service association concluded with a request to refrain from publishing such confusing reports in the interest of public safety and public order.