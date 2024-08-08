Md Asaduzzaman becomes the new attorney general
Senior advocate of the Supreme Court, Md Asaduzzaman has been appointed as the new attorney general. President Md Shahbuddin appointed him to this post.
The law and justice division of the ministry of law, justice and parliamentary affairs has issued an order in this regard today, Thursday.
Md Asaduzzaman has been appointed as the 17th attorney general of the country. He succeeded AM Amin Uddin.
AM Amin Uddin tended in his resignation to the president on Wednesday, purportedly on personal grounds, after the fall of Hasina's government in the face of the movement of students and the public. The post then fell vacant. The new attorney general has now been appointed.