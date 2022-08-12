We are in 'heaven' in comparison to other countries: Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has commented that the people of Bangladesh are in heaven-like situation compared to other countries amid the global recession.

The minister said this in response to reporters' questions at around 12.00pm on Friday, following a meeting related to the land acquisition of Sylhet Osmani International Airport expansion project.

While comparing the happiness of Bangladeshi people with other countries under the current global situation, Abdul Momen said, “Bangladesh will turn into Sri Lanka, such rumors are being spread by a group of people to create panic. Actuality, these are baseless."