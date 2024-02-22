Questions raised over foreign training just before retirement

The chief of the Department of Public Health Engineering, Md Sarwar Hossain, is going to receive capacity building training in the US less than a month ahead of his retirement.

Such a move has raised a question as to what will be the benefit of his training to the state.

A letter was sent to the US embassy from the foreign ministry on Sunday.

According to the letter, nine officials of the local government ministry will visit the US from 4 March to 8 March. They will attend a course titled 'Wash in health care facilities for senior officials' in Atlanta, USA.

The officials include local government ministry additional secretary Moloy Chowdhury, the prime minister office's director general Shaida Sultana, local government division joint secretary Emdadul Haque Chowdhury, public health engineering department chief engineer Md Sarwar Hossain and additional chief engineer Tushar Mohon Sadhu Khan.