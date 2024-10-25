Govt publishes list of police members died in July-August

Today’s list contains their names, ranks, date of death, their units and place of the incidents.

Of the deceased, three are inspectors, 11 sub-inspectors (SIs), seven assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), one ATSI, one nayek and 21 constables.

An analysis of the list shows that 14 of the deceased police members were members of at Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), 15 were stationed at Enayerpur police station in Sirajganj, two each from Sonaimuri and Titas police stations in Noakhali and Cumilla respectively, and one Kachua police station in Chandpur, one from Baniachong police station in Habiganj, one from SB in Dhaka, one from Narayanganj PBI, one from tourist police headquarters, one from Cumilla highway police, one from Kasba police station, one from Khulna Metropolitan Police, one from Gazipur Metropolitan Police, and two from Dhaka district.