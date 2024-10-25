Govt publishes list of police members died in July-August
As many as 44 police members were killed in the incidents of violence during the movement of the Students Against Discrimination across the country in July-August.
The interim government published the list of the deceased police members Friday.
In a message from the office of the chief adviser of the interim government, it has been said, “We have noticed that some news outlets and also some people have been deliberately spreading lies and misinformation on the number of policemen who were killed during the July-August student-led uprising. The actual list of the police officials are given here. The police headquarters has published this list.”
The police department meticulously maintains the list of officers or constables, who are injured or killed in any protests or any acts of violence. Anyone claiming more police were killed in the uprising is requested to provide evidence, the statement added.
The police headquarters earlier informed about the death of 44 of their members but did not provide detailed information that time.
Today’s list contains their names, ranks, date of death, their units and place of the incidents.
Of the deceased, three are inspectors, 11 sub-inspectors (SIs), seven assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), one ATSI, one nayek and 21 constables.
An analysis of the list shows that 14 of the deceased police members were members of at Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), 15 were stationed at Enayerpur police station in Sirajganj, two each from Sonaimuri and Titas police stations in Noakhali and Cumilla respectively, and one Kachua police station in Chandpur, one from Baniachong police station in Habiganj, one from SB in Dhaka, one from Narayanganj PBI, one from tourist police headquarters, one from Cumilla highway police, one from Kasba police station, one from Khulna Metropolitan Police, one from Gazipur Metropolitan Police, and two from Dhaka district.
Of the deceased, 25 died while staying inside the police stations and in front.
The highest number of police members, 24, were killed on the day Sheikh Hasina resigned from the post of prime minister. On the previous day, 4 August, 14 police members were killed.