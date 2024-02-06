Brown University expresses interest in research, health education in Bangladesh

Brown University of the United States has expressed an interest in collaborative initiatives on health education and biomedical research in Bangladesh, said a press release.

Mukesh Jain, the Dean of the Alpert Medical School at Brown University, and other leaders expressed this interest in a meeting held on February 2nd, at the Brown University Club, in the presence of Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, the Prime Minister's Advisor on Education and Cultural Affairs.

During the discussion, Kamal Chowdhury highlighted the special initiatives and programs of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government in the fields of health education and biomedical research in Bangladesh.