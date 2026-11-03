Akhtaruzzaman released from prison in airport disorder case

Former Major Akhtaruzzaman has been released from prison, a month after his arrest.

He was released from Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj on Tuesday morning. Golam Faruk, senior jail superintendent of Dhaka Central Jail, confirmed the news.

Golam Faruk told Prothom Alo that Akhtaruzzaman was released at around 10:00 am. Members of his family and party activists received him at the prison gate.

Akhtaruzzaman secured his release in a case filed over allegations of creating disorder and obstructing government duties amid a shortage of luggage handling services and trolleys at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.