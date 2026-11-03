Akhtaruzzaman released from prison in airport disorder case
Former Major Akhtaruzzaman has been released from prison, a month after his arrest.
He was released from Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj on Tuesday morning. Golam Faruk, senior jail superintendent of Dhaka Central Jail, confirmed the news.
Golam Faruk told Prothom Alo that Akhtaruzzaman was released at around 10:00 am. Members of his family and party activists received him at the prison gate.
Akhtaruzzaman secured his release in a case filed over allegations of creating disorder and obstructing government duties amid a shortage of luggage handling services and trolleys at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
On 2 October, the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested Akhtaruzzaman from his residence in DOHS, Cantonment, in connection with the case.
Police filed the case against him at Airport police station on the night of 1 October over allegations of creating disorder and obstructing government duties amid the shortage of luggage handling facilities and trolleys at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
Following his arrest, police produced Akhtaruzzaman before a court, which granted a one-day remand.
After failing to secure bail from the lower court in the case, Akhtaruzzaman applied to the High Court. Following a hearing, the High Court granted him interim bail with a rule on Sunday.
The state then filed an application seeking a stay on his bail. On Monday, the Appellate Division's Chamber Court issued a “No Order” decision on the state's application. The court passed the order after disposing of the state's petition.
Akhtaruzzaman is from Katiadi in Kishoreganj. He was elected a member of parliament from the Kishoreganj-2 constituency as a BNP candidate in 1991 and 1996, securing consecutive victories.
He contested the controversial 11th parliamentary election from the constituency with the BNP's electoral symbol, the sheaf of paddy, but lost. He also contested the 2024 national election as an independent candidate but was defeated.
Akhtaruzzaman once served as president of Kishoreganj district BNP. On 20 February 2022, the BNP expelled him for the fifth time over allegations of involvement in activities that violated party discipline.
After his expulsion, he remained in the public spotlight at various times by commenting on contemporary issues on television talk shows and social media. Amid these developments, Akhtaruzzaman joined Jamaat-e-Islami on 13 December last year, ahead of the 13th parliamentary election.