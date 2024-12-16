Thailand to introduce e-Visa in Bangladesh from 2 January

Thai embassy in Dhaka will introduce e-Visa service from 2 January 2025 with a view to facilitating travel for visitors from Bangladesh.

Moreover, Bangladeshi official passport holders will not require visa from 19 December 2024, says a statement.

Applicants will be able to fill the application form and upload required documents through the website https://www.thaievisa.go.th without the need to submit their passport.

With this new system, applicants will receive the approved visa by e-mail which should be printed and presented to the Thai immigration at the port of entry.