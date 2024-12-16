Thailand to introduce e-Visa in Bangladesh from 2 January
Thai embassy in Dhaka will introduce e-Visa service from 2 January 2025 with a view to facilitating travel for visitors from Bangladesh.
Moreover, Bangladeshi official passport holders will not require visa from 19 December 2024, says a statement.
Applicants will be able to fill the application form and upload required documents through the website https://www.thaievisa.go.th without the need to submit their passport.
With this new system, applicants will receive the approved visa by e-mail which should be printed and presented to the Thai immigration at the port of entry.
Due to certain technical limitations, e-Visa applicants in Bangladesh could not yet pay visa fee directly at the e-Visa website.
After submitting the application form, the system will generate a "Payment Info Summary" sheet that contains the application reference number, QR code and amount of visa fee.
Applicants have to transfer payment to the embassy's bank account through website https://www.combank.net.bd/thaievisa and upload the "Payment Info Summary" sheet in the system for the embassy's verification. Cash payment at the bank will not be accepted.
The e-visa will be processed tentatively within 10 working days. Further details on how to apply Thai e-Visa are attached.
To prepare for the e-Visa system, the embassy will stop accepting applications through the existing four visa application centres from 24 December 2024.