President to appoint Bangladesh Bank governor: Draft ordinance

A draft of the Bangladesh Bank Ordinance (Amendment) has been prepared, bringing major changes to the Bangladesh Bank Order 1972, including a proposal for the governor’s appointment by the president and an extension of the tenure.

A senior official of the central bank, seeking anonymity, said the draft aims to enhance the autonomy of Bangladesh Bank by altering the process of appointing the governor and revising the tenure.

As per the Bangladesh Bank Order 1972, the government currently holds the authority to appoint the governor and one or more deputy governors.

The proposed amendment seeks to vest this power in the President.

The official said until now, the prime minister could appoint the governor without the president’s consent or advice.