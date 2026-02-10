Postal ballot centres may delay results announcement: EC secretary

Akhtar Ahmed further said efforts are being made to manage the process efficiently.

Explaining the reason for the delay, the EC secretary said that due to the structural nature of postal ballot papers, they may need to be verified multiple times. While this could cause some delay, he assured that it would not, under any circumstances, become excessively prolonged.

Noting that returning officers will compile and announce the results from polling centres under their jurisdiction, the EC secretary said, “Returning officers have already announced to begin result compilation at 10:00 am on 13 February, if the election is held on 12 February.”