Operation Devil Hunt: 3,924 arrested in 7 days

In the last 24 hours (until Friday afternoon), as many as 509 people have been arrested in the operation, and several weapons have been recovered. Those include one single-barrel gun, one one-shooter gun, one cartridge, 10 machetes, two knives, and two cleavers.

According to the police headquarters, 948 more people were arrested in the last 24 hours in various cases outside the “Operation Devil Hunt”.

Following a terrorist attack on students and the people in Gazipur, a decision was taken at a meeting of law enforcement agencies at the home ministry to launch “Operation Devil Hunt”.

Some 15-16 students were attacked at the house of former liberation war affairs minister Mozammel Haque in Gazipur on 7 February night.