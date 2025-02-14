Operation Devil Hunt: 3,924 arrested in 7 days
Another 509 people have been arrested in the joint force’s special drive, “Operation Devil Hunt” across the country.
With the new detentions, a total of 3,924 people have been arrested in this operation in the last seven days, starting from last Saturday night to Friday afternoon, the police headquarters said this evening.
In the last 24 hours (until Friday afternoon), as many as 509 people have been arrested in the operation, and several weapons have been recovered. Those include one single-barrel gun, one one-shooter gun, one cartridge, 10 machetes, two knives, and two cleavers.
According to the police headquarters, 948 more people were arrested in the last 24 hours in various cases outside the “Operation Devil Hunt”.
Following a terrorist attack on students and the people in Gazipur, a decision was taken at a meeting of law enforcement agencies at the home ministry to launch “Operation Devil Hunt”.
Some 15-16 students were attacked at the house of former liberation war affairs minister Mozammel Haque in Gazipur on 7 February night.
Leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement said that the students went there to prevent the robbery after receiving news of it that night. At that time, they were attacked.
One of the injured in the incident died while undergoing medical treatment at a hospital.