The British Council’s Women of the World grant recipients announced

The British Council is proud to announce the awarding of thirteen grants as part of WOW – Women of the World Bangladesh 2025–26. The newly awarded grants will empower three regional WOW Chapters and support ten artist-led Commissions across Bangladesh.

These interdisciplinary projects will address gender equity, climate justice, technology, heritage, and public space, illustrating how arts and culture serve as catalysts for gender equality and social transformation, reports a press release.

WOW – Women of the World is a global movement working towards a gender-equal world through arts and culture. In Bangladesh, WOW began with divisional chapters in 2017, culminating in a national festival in Dhaka in 2019. This festival began in the UK in 2010 and was founded by Jude Kelly.