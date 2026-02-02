Bangladesh invited to Commonwealth Law Ministers Meeting 2026 in Fiji

Fiji is all set to welcome ministers and attorneys general, including officials from Bangladesh, to the Commonwealth Law Ministers Meeting, which will be held in Nadi from 9 to 12 February 2026.

The meeting takes place at a time when the rule of law is steadily declining around the world, reports a Commonwealth press release.

Over the three days, law ministers will discuss how strong legal safeguards protect everyday life, from people’s ability to participate in democracy and earn a fair living, to their right to live in safe and healthy communities.