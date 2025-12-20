Osman Hadi’s body taken to Suhrawardy Medical College for post-mortem

Fahad Hossain, a student of Tongi Government College in Gazipur, said, “Hadi had been living within me all this time. His education, values, integrity and family reputation were all there. I always felt that the things I wanted to say but could not, Hadi was saying them. But now he is no longer speaking. That is what hurts the most.”

The body of Sharif Osman Hadi was brought back to the country from Singapore yesterday, Friday. His funeral prayer will be held today, Saturday at 2:00 pm at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

Afterwards, he will be laid to rest beside the grave of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam at Dhaka University.