Osman Hadi’s body taken to Suhrawardy Medical College for post-mortem
The body of Sharif Osman Hadi, convenor of Inqilab Moncho, has been taken to Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in the capital for a post-mortem examination. After the autopsy, the body will be returned to the morgue of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases.
Around 9:30 am today, Saturday, Osman Hadi’s body was taken from the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases to Suhrawardy Hospital.
From 10:00 am, members of the Ansar, police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the army were seen deployed in front of the morgue at Suhrawardy Medical College.
Many people have gathered in the areas surrounding Suhrawardy Medical College and the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases to pay their last respects to Osman Hadi. They will attend his namaz-e-janaza (funeral prayer).
Fahad Hossain, a student of Tongi Government College in Gazipur, said, “Hadi had been living within me all this time. His education, values, integrity and family reputation were all there. I always felt that the things I wanted to say but could not, Hadi was saying them. But now he is no longer speaking. That is what hurts the most.”
The body of Sharif Osman Hadi was brought back to the country from Singapore yesterday, Friday. His funeral prayer will be held today, Saturday at 2:00 pm at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.
Afterwards, he will be laid to rest beside the grave of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam at Dhaka University.
Sharif Osman Hadi passed away on Thursday night at around 9:45 pm while undergoing treatment in Singapore (Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un). Following his death state mourning has been declared today.
On the afternoon of 12 December, the day after the schedule for the 13th National Parliamentary Election and the referendum was announced, miscreants shot Sharif Osman Hadi in the head on Box Culvert Road in Purana Paltan area of Dhaka.
Osman Hadi was first taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and later transferred to Evercare Hospital for treatment. As his condition deteriorated, he was flown to Singapore by air ambulance on 15 December for advanced medical care. He breathed his last there on Thursday, 18 December, while undergoing treatment.