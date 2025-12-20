Osman Hadi’s janaza: Traffic movement on Manik Mia Avenue to be limited

The namaz-e-janaza (funeral prayer) of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, convener of Inqilab Moncho, will be held today, Saturday, at 2:00 pm at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban. So, vehicular movement on Manik Mia Avenue in the capital will remain restricted.

To facilitate the janaza, traffic will be stopped from Khejur Bagan Crossing to Manik Mia Avenue. The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has urged city residents to follow specific traffic directives.