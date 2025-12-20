Osman Hadi’s janaza: Traffic movement on Manik Mia Avenue to be limited
The namaz-e-janaza (funeral prayer) of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, convener of Inqilab Moncho, will be held today, Saturday, at 2:00 pm at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban. So, vehicular movement on Manik Mia Avenue in the capital will remain restricted.
To facilitate the janaza, traffic will be stopped from Khejur Bagan Crossing to Manik Mia Avenue. The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has urged city residents to follow specific traffic directives.
Vehicles travelling from Mirpur Road towards Farmgate via Manik Mia Avenue, as well as those coming from the north along Mirpur Road towards Farmgate or Sonargaon, will be diverted at Ganabhaban Crossing. They will proceed via Lake Road, Airplane Crossing and Bijoy Sarani Crossing before turning right towards Farmgate.
Vehicles travelling from Farmgate towards Manik Mia Avenue via Indira Road will go from Farmgate to Khejur Bagan Crossing, turn right, continue to Airplane Crossing, then turn left onto Lake Road and proceed towards Ganabhaban Crossing.
Vehicles heading to Farmgate from Dhanmondi, including those coming from Dhanmondi 27, will travel via Asad Gate, make a right U-turn at Ganabhaban Crossing, and then proceed along Lake Road, Airplane Crossing and Bijoy Sarani Crossing before turning right towards Farmgate Crossing.
Vehicles travelling from Asad Gate towards Farmgate Crossing will turn left at Asad Gate, then turn right at Ganabhaban Crossing, continue via Lake Road, Airplane Crossing and Bijoy Sarani Crossing, and finally turn right towards Farmgate Crossing.
Vehicles travelling from the Elevated Expressway or Indira Road towards Dhanmondi will turn right at Khejur Bagan Crossing, proceed to Airplane Crossing, then turn left onto Lake Road, turn left again at Asad Gate and continue straight towards Dhanmondi.
Vehicles coming along Mirpur Road will travel straight via Shyamoli, Shishu Mela, Ganabhaban and Asad Gate towards Dhanmondi 27.
Vehicles using the Elevated Expressway have been advised not to exit at the Farmgate ramp during the janaza. Instead, they should use the FDC (Hatirjheel) exit ramp.
Drivers have been requested to avoid the Manik Mia Avenue area from this morning until the completion of Osman Hadi’s janaza and burial, and to strictly follow these traffic instructions.
For security reasons and to avoid inconvenience, people attending the janaza have been requested not to bring any bags or heavy items.