Rezaul removed from DB chief’s post
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) detective branch (DB) chief Rezaul Karim Mullick has been removed from his post and attached to the DMP headquarters.
An order of the office of DMP commissioner said this on Saturday. DMP commissioner Sheikh Md Sajjad Ali signed the order.
The office order said Rezaul Karim Mullick will remain posted at the headquarters for administrative necessities until the next order.
The order will come into effect immediately, it added.
DMP’s DB arrested fashion model Meghna Alam a few days ago. Later, a Dhaka court sent her to jail for 30 days under special powers act.
Meanwhile, law adviser Asif Nazrul today, Sunday, remarked at a press conference that the process of arrest of Meghna Alam was not proper.
Additional commissioner of police Rezaul Karim Mullick was made the DB chief on 1 September last year.
The 17th BCS batch recruit Rezaul joined the police force in 1998.