Govt to seek UN investigation into Hadi killing case
Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam today said that the interim government has decided to propose that the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights undertake an investigation into the Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi assassination case.
He made the remarks when asked whether the interim government would seek an international investigation into the Hadi assassination case.
“The government has already decided to propose that the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights undertake an investigation into the case at the earliest opportunity,” the press secretary said.
“The interim government remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring full justice in this case and will extend all possible cooperation to such an investigation,” Shafiqul Alam added.