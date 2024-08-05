Student Against Discrimination Movement's 'March to Dhaka' today

The Student Against Discrimination Movement has changed their programme and they will hold a 'March to Dhaka' today, Monday instead of Tuesday.

They have called upon the protestors from across the country to come to Dhaka.

The platform's coordinator Asif Mahmud in a statement on Sunday made the call.

Asif Mahmud said, "Our march to Dhaka programme has been changed to Monday instead of Tuesday in an emergency decision after reviewing the situation."