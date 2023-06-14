Sustainable mental health approaches stressed for addressing drug, suicide issues

Speakers at a policy discussion underscored the need to address critical issues of drug addiction and suicide prevention by promoting sustainable mental health approaches. As suicide rate among the youth has increased alarmingly in recent times, a comprehensive approach involving family, educational institutions and society as a whole should be taken to curb the cases.

Actionist Foundation, in collaboration with the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) organised the policy discussion on 'Drug Addiction and Suicide Prevention: Sustainable Mental Health Approaches' at RC Majumder Arts Auditorium in Dhaka University on Tuesday.

Mahjabeen Haque, professor of educational and counseling psychology department at DU in her keynote speech shed light on drug addiction, mental health, and suicide.

She highlighted sustainable approaches for prevention, intervention, and long-term recovery from the issues.