PM confers Swadhinata Purashkar-2024 on 10 persons

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today handed over "Swadhinata Purashkar-2024" (Independence Award-2024), the highest national civil award of the country, to 10 distinguished persons in recognition of their outstanding contribution to their respective fields at national level.

She distributed the award among the recipients at a ceremony at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium here this morning.

Valiant freedom fighters Kazi Abdur Sattar, Bir Pratik, flight sergeant Md Fazlul Haque (posthumous) and Shaheed Abu Nayeem Md Najib Uddin Khan (Khurram) (posthumous) got the award in the 'Independence and Liberation War' category.

Mubarak Ahmad Khan was awarded in the science and technology category, while Harishankar Dash in medical category, Mohammad Rafiquzzaman in cultural category, Firoza Khatun in sports, and Aronno Chiran, valiant freedom fighter, professor Mollah Obayedullah Baki and SM Abraham Lincoln in social services category.