PM confers Swadhinata Purashkar-2024 on 10 persons
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today handed over "Swadhinata Purashkar-2024" (Independence Award-2024), the highest national civil award of the country, to 10 distinguished persons in recognition of their outstanding contribution to their respective fields at national level.
She distributed the award among the recipients at a ceremony at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium here this morning.
Valiant freedom fighters Kazi Abdur Sattar, Bir Pratik, flight sergeant Md Fazlul Haque (posthumous) and Shaheed Abu Nayeem Md Najib Uddin Khan (Khurram) (posthumous) got the award in the 'Independence and Liberation War' category.
Mubarak Ahmad Khan was awarded in the science and technology category, while Harishankar Dash in medical category, Mohammad Rafiquzzaman in cultural category, Firoza Khatun in sports, and Aronno Chiran, valiant freedom fighter, professor Mollah Obayedullah Baki and SM Abraham Lincoln in social services category.
Of the award recipients, Mohammad Rafiquzzaman expressed his feeling on the occasion.
The cabinet division earlier on 15 March announced the names of the Independence Award recipients.
Each awardee received a gold medal, a certificate and a cheque of honorarium.
Cabinet secretary Md Mahbub Hossain moderated the function and read out the citations with brief life sketch of the award recipients.