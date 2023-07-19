EU delegation, US among 12 countries condemn attack on Hero Alom

Diplomats of 12 countries including the US and the UK and the visiting delegation of the European Union on Wednesday condemned the attack on Ashraful Hossen alias Hero Alom during a by-election to Dhaka-17 constituency on Monday.

“We condemn the 17 July attack on Dhaka-17 constituency candidate Ashraful Alam, popularly known as Hero Alam,,” the diplomats said in a joint statement.