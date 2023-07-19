EU delegation, US among 12 countries condemn attack on Hero Alom

Diplomats of 12 countries including the US and the UK and the visiting delegation of the European Union on Wednesday condemned the attack on Ashraful Hossen alias Hero Alom during a by-election to Dhaka-17 constituency on Monday.
“We condemn the 17 July attack on Dhaka-17 constituency candidate Ashraful Alam, popularly known as Hero Alam,,” the diplomats said in a joint statement.
“Violence has no place in the democratic process. We call for a full investigation and accountability for the perpetrators. Everyone involved in the upcoming elections should ensure that they are free, fair, and peaceful,” the statement added.
The statement was signed by the embassies and high commissions of Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland, the UK and the United States and the delegation of the European Union.